Man killed at Fort Worth apartments; it is the second homicide there in as many weeks

A man is dead after he was shot at the Buttercup Place Apartments at 3856 Stalcup Road on Saturday evening, according to police.

This is the second shooting at the same address in as many weeks. Tarrant County Medical Examiner records and a police incident detail report indicate the first shooting happened on a first-floor apartment and the Saturday shooting happened in the second-floor apartment directly above the first.

Police on Tuesday arrested Arron Coleman, 22, and charged him with shooting and killing 17-year-old Roshonda Henderson, whom he accused of stealing guns from him.

Tarrant County Jail records indicate bond on the murder charge was set at $250,000, but court documents show Coleman is being held without bond after a petition to revoke his probation for an aggravated robbery conviction in 2021 was filed Tuesday.

Police did not respond to a question about whether there is any suspicion the two shootings are related.

Police said they received a call about the Saturday shooting around 8:03 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the man had been shot and he was taken by MedStar to the hospital in critical condition, according to police. Police said they do not yet have any suspects in custody.