Man killed in fatal Chester County shooting, sheriff says

A South Carolina man has been killed in a shooting in Chester County, officials said.

The fatal shooting happened late in the afternoon Tuesday near Old Winnsboro Road and Tanglewood Road in southeastern Chester County, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The area is between Great Falls and Blackstock, east of Interstate 77.

The person who was killed was identified Wednesday as Jamiree Datravious McCrorey, 26, by Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker.

Deputies and South Carolina state police agents from the State Law Enforcement Division responded.

The shooting death remains under investigation by law enforcement and the coroner’s office.