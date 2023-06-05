Man killed in east Fort Worth shooting, authorities say; victim pronounced dead at scene

A man was shot to death on Monday morning in east Fort Worth, authorities said.

The victim was shot about 9:45 a.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 4800 block of Richardson Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, said a spokesperson for MedStar, the city’s emergency medical service authority. His name has not been released.

Fort Worth police did not describe the location where the victim was shot.

Police did not immediately release other information about the killing and did not announce an arrest.