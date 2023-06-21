Man killed after crash into wall in Natomas. Truck veered off Interstate 80, authorities say

A man is dead after a vehicle crashed into a wall off of Interstate 80 in North Sacramento on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

A white Chevrolet truck reportedly veered off westbound I-80 around 8:20 a.m., through a chain link fence and into a brick wall. The crash happened in an embankment near Truxel Road in the Natomas Crossing neighborhood, according to Capt. Justin Sylvia, a spokesman for the Sacramento Fire Department.

Bystanders performed CPR on the male victim, which was in progress when fire crews arrived, Sylvia said.

Fire personnel then took over life-saving measures briefly before pronouncing the victim dead at the scene, according to Sylvia.

Sylvia said the California Highway Patrol will be investigating the cause of the crash.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.