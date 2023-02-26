Man killed in crash between motorcycle and car in Arlington Saturday night

A 23-year-old man is dead after a crash in Arlington involving a car and a motorcylce Saturday night, according to police.

The man, who will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office after next-of-kin have been notified, was the operator of the motorcycle.

Police said they were called to the 4900 block of South Cooper Street around 8:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of the crash involving a motorcycle and a car. When they arrived, they found the 23-year-old unresponsive on the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was riding the motorcycle heading northbound along the street when he hit a 2002 Lexus IS that was trying to turn left from the southbound lanes into a parking lot. The impact threw the man from the motorcycle, according to police.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle operator was driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed, according to a news release form the police department.

Two people inside the Lexus were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing.