Man killed by car on icy Arlington highway; DWI suspect almost hit cops at scene

A 64-year-old Grand Prairie, TX man died early Friday from injuries he suffered after he was hit by a vehicle as he stood near his 2019 Toyota 4Runner on Texas 360 in Arlington, authorities said.

An Arlington man who Arlington police believe was a suspected drunken driver was arrested after he crashed his Jeep into a vehicle involved in the fatal wreck on Texas 360. Multiple officers and a tow truck driver who were in the roadway were able to get out of the way of the Jeep.

Arlington police identified the driver as 53-year-old Gabriel Bocanegra of Arlington. He faces charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Killed in the fatal wreck was 64-year-old Asanberg Clement Asongwe, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Friday. He was pronounced dead at 2:21 a.m. Friday at an Arlington hospital.

Arlington police responded to a two-vehicle wreck just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday on southbound Texas 360 near Mayfield Road.

When they arrived, Arlington police found Asongwe lying unresponsive in the roadway. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died early Friday.

Investigators learned Asongwe was driving a 2019 Toyota 4Runner southbound along Texas 360 -- then, for an unknown reason, came to a stop in the far right lane and exited his vehicle.

At about that time, a 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage traveling southbound in the far right lane of Texas 360 was coming over a hill. When the driver of the Mirage saw the 4Runner stopped in front of him, he attempted to brake and avoid the SUV.

However, due to the slick road conditions, the Mirage slid, sideswiped the 4Runner, and struck Asongwe.

Arlington police said the driver of the Mirage eventually came to a stop and immediately called 911. He remained on scene until first responders arrived.

He is not facing any criminal charges in connection to the fatal wreck, Arlington police said.

Arlington police temporarily shut down the southbound lanes of Texas 360 at Mayfield Road so that officers could investigate and crews could clear the wreck.

During that time, a black Jeep driving without its headlights on went around the patrol vehicles blocking the roadway and continued southbound on Texas 360.

The Jeep then collided with the 4Runner as several officers and a tow truck driver were in the roadway. The officers and tow truck driver managed to get out of the way and no one was injured.

The driver of the Jeep was later identified as Gabriel Bocanegra of Arlington who was taken into custody.