Man killed, another critically injured in two-car crash in Monroe County

A 20-year-old Herrin man was killed following a two-car crash Saturday at Illinois 3 on Old Route 3 near Columbia in Monroe County.

Chance Karnes, 20, was traveling north on Illinois 3 in a 2021 Ford Bronco at approximately 5:15 p.m. Saturday while Rhonda Schaefer, 57, of Red Bud, was traveling east on Old Route 3 in a 2001 Chevrolet truck. According to a release from the Illinois State Police, Schaefer pulled into Karnes’ path, causing his car to roll over.

Karnes was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Traveling with Karnes were Ryan Fithian, 25, of Sparta, who was transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Allison Flynn, 22, also of Sparta, and Destiny Gillhan, 20, of Batesville, Arkansas, also were with Karnes. Flynn and Gillhan were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Schaefer was transported by family to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed during the crash investigation and opened at approximately 10:36 p.m. Saturday.

This crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.