Man kicked out of bar punches window, then dies from his injuries, Illinois cops say

A man died from a “major arm wound” after punching a window of a bar he was being thrown out of, Illinois cops say.

At about 2 a.m. on Monday, July 17, the 32-year-old man from Chicago was escorted out of a Beach Park bar after he got into a verbal fight with another person, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

But as he left, the sheriff says, he punched his fist through a window. The punch caused him to “bleed significantly,” according to the sheriff.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He asked a friend at the bar to drive him to a hospital but was “in and out of consciousness” during the drive, the sheriff said in a Facebook post. After regaining consciousness, the man grabbed the steering wheel and caused the driver to crash into a trash can.

First responders took the man to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the sheriff.

While detectives are continuing to investigate, the sheriff said the man’s fatal injuries were “self-inflicted.”

Authorities have not publicly released the identity of the victim.

Beach Park is about 50 miles northwest of Chicago.

Woman’s assault sparks huge bar fight, leaving man with eye ‘hanging out,’ Ohio cops say

Customers duck for cover as booted patron shoots into restaurant, Florida police say