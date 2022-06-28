Man kept two venomous copperhead snakes in bins in his home, Louisiana officials say

Adam Einck, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries/Adam Einck, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Two venomous snakes that were being kept in plastic bins in a house in Louisiana have been relocated to local zoos.

The 40-year-old man who was keeping the snakes was cited on June 20 by state wildlife officials for having the copperheads, which are illegal to possess, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Agents executed a search warrant at the man’s house after they received a tip about the snakes, the release says. They seized the two copperheads and donated them to local zoos.

The man lives in Breaux Bridge, about 45 miles west of Baton Rouge.

He could face fines of $250 to $500 and up to 90 days in jail, according to wildlife officials.

Venomous snakes can only be legally possessed by institutions such as zoos, aquariums and wildlife research centers as well as those with a permit issued by the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Copperheads are found throughout the southern and eastern United States, according to National Geographic. Because of their large population and ability to tolerate living in urban areas, they often come into contact with humans, but while venomous, their bites are rarely fatal.

But keeping venomous snakes can be dangerous.

In January, a Maryland man was found dead in his home with more than 100 snakes, some of them venomous. Authorities later determined that he died from a venomous bite.

