Man jumps off pier to swim, then needs helicopter rescue, California firefighters say

A man who jumped off a San Francisco-area pier into the Pacific Ocean required a helicopter rescue, California firefighters reported.

The man told bystanders he wanted to go swimming before plunging into the ocean off the end of the Pacifica Municipal Pier at about 4:40 p.m. Friday, June 9, the Mercury News reported.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter pulled the man from the water and took him to shore, the Coast Guard reported on Twitter.

He was treated and taken to a hospital, the North County Fire Authority reported.

A lifeboat, rescue unit and two fire companies responded to the emergency, KNTV reported.

An ocean buoy off San Francisco measured the water temperature at 56 degrees Friday, KPIX reported.

The pier is 1,140 feet long and is in an area that can be affected by “strong winds and punishing waves,” the city of Pacifica says on its website.

Pacifica is a city of 37,000 people about 15 miles southwest of San Francisco.

