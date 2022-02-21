Man jailed for sexual assaults after Met Police track his Boris bike

The man was jailed following DNA and financial analysis (Met Police)

A man has been jailed for two sexual assaults after the Met Police tracked his hired Boris bike.

Christion Wright, 28, from Nelson Square, Southwark was sentenced to three years and eight months following the offences last year.

Officers were able to use DNA samples from the assaults and financial analysis to link Wright to the Santander hire bike he was using.

On January 29, 2021, Wright followed a woman and sexually assaulted her as she was walking in St James’s Park.

Wright dragged the victim to the ground and stated his intent to have sex with her before she bit his hand.

Wright then fled the scene on a hire bike which was tracked by officers at Charing Cross police station, who used CCTV footage to track Wright between St James’s and Southwark.

Following an analysis, which linked Wright to the bike, he was arrested on March 5, 2021 and charged.

DNA samples were taken while Wright was in custody and matched him to an offence from February 2, 2021.

At the time, a man was reported to have masturbated onto a bag of a female passenger on a South Eastern train from London Waterloo.

Wright pleaded guilty to the charges in Januuary and will be placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Constable Henh Ban Song said: “My colleagues and I are using all legitimate methods at our disposal to identify and convict those who commit crimes against women in the capital.

“In this case, Met officers based at Charing Cross police station used technologies including the CCTV network, financial instrument analysis and DNA matching to identify and convict the offender.

“In my view, Wright’s offending may have escalated quickly and alarmingly had he not been caught so soon after the offence in St James’s Park.

“I am appealing for anyone else who may have been a victim of Wright to contact me by calling 101 with the reference 6502934/21.”