Man jailed after making decision to stab his girlfriend on the flip of a coin

Elryck Meek was sentenced to four and a half years for his campaign of abuse - Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA

A man who flipped a coin to decide whether he would stab his girlfriend has been jailed.

Elryck Meek, 42, told the petrified woman: “Heads I cut you up, tails you can go.” Meek repeatedly threatened his partner, and would put his hands around her throat, punch and slap her and rip out her hair.

Meek, of Ashford, Kent, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail and was made subject to an indefinite restraining order. His partner said of the relationship that ran from June to December 2021: "I thought I was going to die and lose everything."

In a statement she said that Meek's "constant gaslighting" destroyed the "bubbly and happy" person she once was.

On his arrest in December 2021, Meek denied a slew of domestic abuse charges but was unanimously convicted last year following a trial at the same court.

Adam Smith, prosecuting, told Canterbury Crown Court that with a "pervasive air of control" Meek would brandish knives to her face and chest, hold her neck, and jack back his arm "as if to punch her".

He added that in a mortifying display of dominance he said he "would flip a coin to see if he would cut her".

Judge Catherine Brown said Meek was "someone who simply does not think the law or rules of what is necessary in a civilised society apply to you".

She told him: "You have no respect or empathy for anyone but yourself. I am quite sure you are a very dangerous man."

Handing down an extended sentence, Judge Brown told the painter and decorator that "no woman would be safe entering a relationship with you".

He was convicted of controlling and coercion within a relationship, occasioning actual bodily harm and four counts of assault by beating last year.

Meek's ex-partner attended court to see him jailed for four and a half years, with a further year on licence.

Appearing remotely, Meek sat reclined in a white room, with his arms folded, and refused to engage in the proceedings. Towards the end, he made an obscene hand gesture towards the courtroom prompting the judge to cut the link.

Meek was handed a four-year extended sentence for the physical violence offences and will have to serve two-thirds before being considered for parole.