Man jailed for life for fatally stabbing fellow resident in Wimbledon hostel

(Met Police)

A man has been jailed for life for fatally stabbing a fellow resident at a hostel in Wimbledon.

Mongo Bolili was on Friday sentenced for murdering Paul Dalton in what the police called a brief but deadly assault.

In the incident in January 2021, the pair had a disagreement and Bolili was said to have attacked Mr Dalton while he was sitting in another resident’s room at the venue.

Bolili was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years, reduced to 21 years and 72 days due to time spent in custody. He had previously pleaded not guilty but was convicted in July before the Old Bailey.

Police said they found Mr Dalton in a pool of blood when they were called to the Wimbledon address in the early hours of January 13, 2021, after reports of a stabbing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paul Dalton (Met Police)

A special post-mortem examination held the next day gave cause of death as a single stab wound to the back of the left thigh, puncturing the femoral vein and artery.

CCTV captured Paul slamming a communal door, adjacent to Bolili’s room. Bolili then searched the building, apparently looking for Mr Dalton.

The Metropolitan Police said the victim was sitting in a friend’s room before Bolili entered and then left in less than two minutes. This was when the attack was inflicted. The victim’s friend witnessed the attack and alerted residents and staff who called police and rendered first aid.

Forensic examination found Paul's blood on the blade and Bolili's DNA on the handle.

Detective chief inspector Jim Shirley who led the investigation said: “Bolili claimed Paul’s friend had stabbed him, but there was no evidence at all to support this.

“My team of officers worked fast and incredibly hard for Paul and I thank them for their diligence and dedication. I hope Paul’s family can derive some comfort that we have done everything we possibly could to bring them justice.”