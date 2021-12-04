Man jailed in Greensboro shooting charged with murder in death of Raleigh man in August

Police charged a man already facing one murder charge with a second murder charge connected to the death of a man in a North Raleigh apartment complex in August.

Terrence Lawson, 30, has been charged with murder in the death of Edward Cooper Outlaw, 37, Raleigh police said in a news release Friday.

Outlaw was found by officers with a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of Otterburn Place early on the morning of Aug. 26, police previously said.

Lawson is being held at the Guilford County Detention Center, police said in a news release.

County jail records show Lawson has been held at the detention center in Greensboro since at least Nov. 10, after being charged by Greensboro police with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in September.

When officers tried to serve Lawson with an arrest warrant on the morning of Oct. 15, Lawson refused to come outside and barricaded himself inside an apartment, the Greensboro News & Record reported.

Lawson was taken into custody after a nearly three-hour standoff with police negotiators. He was charged with murder in the Sept. 21 shooting death of Brandon Montrial Smith, 29.

Greensboro police also charged Lawson with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to an online inmate database maintained by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

As of Friday, county jail records showed two new charges for Lawson, one of which was described as a warrant from an agency in Wake County.

Raleigh police did not respond to multiple requests for confirmation on Saturday that Lawson was facing charges in both the August shooting in Raleigh and the September shooting in Greensboro.

Lawson previously served nearly four years in prison, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

He was convicted in August 2016 on multiple counts of breaking and entering and larceny for breaking into six different Greensboro homes between September 2013 and November 2013, the News & Record reported.