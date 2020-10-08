Man previously detained under ISA charged in court for passport offences

SINGAPORE — A man detained by the authorities in 2016 for actively spreading radical ideology online and helping to radicalise at least two other Singaporeans was charged in court for an immigration offence on Thursday (8 October).

Zulfikar Mohamad Shariff, 49, listed as an Australian in court documents, was charged with making a false statement in an online application form for a Singapore passport on 11 December 2013. Zulfikar, listed by the authorities as a Singaporean when he was detained in 2016, allegedly declared that he had not acquired the citizenship of another country at the time of application, his charge sheet stated.

His alleged breach is an offence under the Passports Act.

Zulfikar’s lawyer Lock Zhi Yong said that his client will be “taking a certain course” and asked for a plead guilty date to be fixed in a few weeks. Zulfikar will return to court on 22 October.

As he is detained, bail will not be offered, said an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority prosecutor.

Speaking through an interpreter, Zulfikar said that he thought he would be sentenced today. However District Judge Adam Nakhoda noted that his lawyer had asked for time.

Zulfikar was detained under the Internal Security Act after his arrest in Singapore in July 2016, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a statement issued at the time. He had been issued with an Order of Detention for two years after it emerged that he helped radicalise two Singaporeans

MHA said then that Zulfikar has openly shown his support for the Islamic State terrorist group and had promoted the group and its violent actions in numerous Facebook posts.

Yahoo News Singapore has reached out to the MHA for comment and a case update.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories

Singaporean detained under ISA for spreading radical ideology online

Family of ISA detainee Zulfikar denies that he supports ISIS