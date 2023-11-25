Man injured in early hours assault outside Leeds Corn Exchange

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted outside a Leeds city centre landmark, police say.

West Yorkshire Police said the man in his 20s was injured near the Corn Exchange in the early hours of Saturday.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service received a report about the incident at about 04:55 GMT, with police also called to the scene.

His injuries were not being treated as life-threatening, officers said.

The force asked for those who witnessed the assault to contact police using 101.

