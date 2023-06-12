Man hunting rabbits shoots and kills attacking bear, Alaska troopers say

A man hunting rabbits was injured by a brown bear possibly defending its cubs and was forced to shoot and kill it, Alaska State Troopers reported.

The 34-year-old man reported being attacked near Sterling at 8:24 p.m. Saturday, June 10, troopers said in a dispatch.

He shot and killed the bear with a .44-caliber pistol, troopers said. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Sterling is a community of roughly 6,000 people about 145 miles southwest of Anchorage.

What to do if you see a bear

Bear attacks in the U.S. are rare, according to the National Park Service. In most attacks, bears are trying to defend their food, cubs or space.

There are steps people can take to help prevent a bear encounter from becoming a bear attack.

Identify yourself: Talk calmly and slowly wave your arms. This can help the bear realize you’re a human and nonthreatening.

Stay calm: Bears usually don’t want to attack; they want to be left alone. Talk slowly and with a low voice to the bear.

Don’t scream: Screaming could trigger an attack.

Pick up small children: Don’t let kids run away from the bear. It could think they’re small prey.

Hike in groups: A group is noisier and smellier, the National Park Service said. Bears like to keep their distance from groups of people.

Make yourself look big: Move to higher ground and stand tall. Don’t make any sudden movements.

