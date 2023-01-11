Man hospitalized with head wound after road rage shooting Tuesday night in Fort Worth

A man is in the hospital after police said he was shot in a road rage incident in Fort Worth on Tuesday night.

Fort Worth police said officers were sent to the 1100 block of the northbound service road for South Freeway at Rosedale Street around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday after receiving calls about a person being shot.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a wound in the head related to a gunshot, according to police. Police did not say if the wound was a grazing one or a result of something else like shattered glass, but did say the man spoke to them when they arrived at the scene and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The man told officers he was driving along northbound South Freeway when there was a possible “non-contact traffic incident” between his vehicle and another, according to police. The driver of the other vehicle pulled out a gun and shot it, leaving the victim with a head wound. The suspect then fled the area, possibly in a dark-colored sedan.

Police said the gang unit is conducting the investigation into the shooting.