Man hospitalized after being shot by South Gate police

Gregory Yee
·1 min read
A map of the southeastern L.A. area shows where a man was shot by police in South Gate
Hours after a South Gate police officer shot a man late Friday afternoon, details surrounding the incident remain scant.

The shooting was reported around 4:50 p.m. in the 8400 block of San Juan Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating.

One officer shot the man, who was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, said Lt. James Chavez, a South Gate Police Department watch commander.

Neither Chavez nor the Sheriff's Department had information on what prompted the officer to shoot, whether the suspect was armed or any other detail about the shooting or what led to the encounter.

Jeremy Stafford, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said firefighters transported a patient from the scene. He did not have information on the man's condition.

Deputies ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

