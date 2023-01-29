Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Cole Harbour

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Cole Harbour, N.S., on Saturday afternoon.

Halifax District RCMP say they responded to a report of a stabbing on Cole Harbour Road at 1:29 p.m. on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Police say the victim was at a retail business and was followed in by another man.

The man who followed him left and returned with a woman, the release says.

The release says the man re-entered the business and stabbed the victim before driving off with the woman in the vehicle they arrived in.

Police say they do not believe the incident was random.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

