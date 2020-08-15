Man in hospital after Dartmouth shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Dartmouth that has left one man injured.

Halifax Regional Police say around 9 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 500 block of Portland Street about a shooting that had just taken place.

About 30 minutes later, police say a man showed up to Dartmouth General Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

The hospital was then put into lockdown and police were called

"The investigation is in its preliminary stages and further information will be released when available," a police statement said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.