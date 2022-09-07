Streatham shooting: Chris Kaba dies after being shot by police following pursuit

A MOBO nominated rapper and soon-to-be dad has been shot dead by police after a car chase in south London which a witness said ended as the victim tried to drive his vehicle at officers.

Chris Kaba, in his 20s, was named by devastated friends as the victim of the armed police shooting in Streatham.

The Drill artist, who is thought to be in his 20s, was shot in Kirsktall Gardens in Streatham Hill shortly before 10pm on Monday after a “tactical contact” to halt his suspect vehicle.

He received treatment at the scene and was taken to hospital by the London Air Ambulance but died early on Tuesday from a gunshot injury sustained in the incident.

Five police vehicles and a Met helicopter are believed to have taken part in the pursuit of the man’s black Audi.

Scotland Yard declined to confirm those details or to give other information, saying only that the man’s “suspect” vehicle was being pursued by “specialist firearms officers” before the shooting occurred and that it was now being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Chris Kaba was shot dead (Supplied)

But a witness said that he had seen the man trying to drive his Audi at police after his vehicle was boxed in by three police cars in an attempt to stop and arrest him.

“A car was chased into our road and there was a police helicopter overhead. There was a clang when two of the vehicles smashed into each other. One was a police car and the other of the guy being chased.

“Armed police jumped out and were shouting at the man ‘get out of the car’. It was at least a dozen times.”

A forensics officer at the scene in Kirkstall Gardens (PA)

He added: “The guy in the car had a lot of opportunities to stop but he refused. He then started driving forward towards a police car and smashed into it then reversed, he just wouldn’t stop the vehicle. I heard one shot.

“From what I could see he could have killed one of the officers with his car. I don’t understand why he didn’t stop.

“He was trying to ram his way out and could have easily killed a policeman. He was using his car as a weapon.”

Story continues

Another resident, 35, said: “I saw cars drive fast into our road. There was a helicopter overhead. Then I heard a bang, there were armed cops everywhere.

“People seemed to be giving CPR [cardiopulmonary resuscitation] to someone on the ground. There were blue lights everywhere, it was horrific.”

The scene in Streatham Hill (PA)

Helen Smith, a minister at St Stephen’s Church in Lambeth, lives on the street where the shooting occurred and said: “I saw the blue lights flashing and found out a man had been shot. I’m deeply distressed. I’m praying for him and his family.”

In its statement, the Met said the shooting had occurred at 9.51pm after specialist firearms officers pursued a suspect vehicle,

“The vehicle was stopped following tactical contact in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill. A police firearm was discharged,” the statement added.

“An occupant of the suspect vehicle - a man believed to be aged in his 20s, sustained a gunshot injury.

“London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance were requested. Officers administered first aid prior to their arrival and the man was taken to hospital, where he died at 00:16hrs.”

The Met said that the man’s next of kin were being informed and that “cordons and road closures” were in place around the scene of the shooting.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it had declared an independent investigation and had sent investigators to the scene.

The watchdog said in a statement: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with all of those affected by this terrible incident.

“Our investigation remains in the very early stages.