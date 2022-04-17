Man hit twice, hospitalized in an Easter shooting near a central Fresno park

A man was hospitalized after being shot multiple times near a central Fresno park on Easter Sunday.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. when officers were called to Radio Park for reports of a shooting victim, according to Fresno Police Sgt. T.J. Kazarian.

Officers arrived and found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest and another to his arm. The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Kazarian said officers learned the victim was walking in the area of Yale and Orchard avenues, adjacent to the Fresno Art Museum, when he was approached by a vehicle. Someone in the car opened fire and struck the victim.

The man made it to the park and waited for officers.

According to Kazarian, the vehicle was described as a red-colored, older SUV. Officers found .45-caliber shell casings and a .45-caliber magazine near the Yale and Orchard intersection.

No known connection to earlier incident

The shooting occurred about two hours after a man and his 6-year-old son reported they came under fire from an SUV while driving in the area of Bardell and East Byrd avenues.

In that incident, neither the man nor his son were hit and the assailants drove off after firing nearly 30 rounds. The vehicle involved was described as a 2010 to 2013 tan Chevrolet Tahoe with 24- to 28-inch wheels.