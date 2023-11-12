Man hit, killed on Fort Worth highway after argument leads him to get out of car

One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle as he walked across U.S. 287 after an apparent argument with his wife,according to Fort Worth police.

Officers were called to the scene around 8:45 p.m. Saturday after 911 dispatchers received a call from a woman saying her husband had been hit on the highway, according to police. When they arrived, the officers found the man in the grassy median on the northbound side of 287. near the Blue Mound Road exit.

Fire and MedStar personnel started medical aid when they arrived but the man died around 9:30 p.m., according to police.

Investigators believe the death happened after the man and woman were having an argument, police said. During the argument, the car pulled over and the man got out. He tried to cross US 287 and was hit by another vehicle.

Police said the driver of that vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. They do not expected to file any charges at this time.