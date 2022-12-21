Man hit and killed by EMS vehicle while crossing street, North Carolina police say

A pedestrian was fatally struck in Wilmington, North Carolina, police say.

Wilmington police said a man was crossing Carolina Beach Road just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, when he was hit by an EMS vehicle.

Paramedics attempted to save the man before he was transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, according to a Dec. 21 news release. The man died at the hospital.

The pedestrian’s identity has not been released.

Wilmington is about 130 miles southeast of Raleigh.

