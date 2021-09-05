Man hit, killed by CTrain near Deerfoot Trail and Memorial Drive

A man is dead after being hit by a CTrain early Sunday morning between Calgary Zoo and Barlow-Max Bell Station. (City of Calgary Transportation/Twitter - image credit)

A man was struck and killed by a CTrain early Sunday morning.

An EMS spokesperson said paramedics responded to the call, near the intersection of Deerfoot Trail and Memorial Drive, at 1:45 a.m.

It appeared as if the man had been walking on the train tracks between Calgary Zoo Station and Barlow-Max Bell Station.

He died at the site of the collision, EMS said.

Traffic camera photos from the scene show an outbound train stopped near the intersection.

The intersection was closed for several hours overnight as police investigated, but has since reopened. CTrain service through the area, between Barlow and Saddletowne, was replaced with shuttle buses.

Calls to Calgary police's duty inspector line went unanswered Sunday morning.