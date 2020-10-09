Man hired to observe SIRT investigation into woman's arrest slams result

A Black man hired to watch Nova Scotia's police watchdog is slamming one of its decisions.

The decision found two white Halifax Regional Police officers did not use excessive force in the arrest of Santina Rao, a Black woman, in front of her children at a Halifax Walmart.

Tony Smith's contract with the Serious Incident Response Team involved "providing observations and recommendations about the investigation" to SIRT's director and lead investigator. SIRT was looking into the Jan. 15 arrest that left Rao with injuries that included a concussion and a fractured wrist.

Police and security guards accused Rao of trying to steal some produce after she placed the items in the bottom of her child's stroller.

The SIRT report said that Rao scratched the officer in the face during the arrest. When the officer took her to the ground, she scratched him again, which drew blood. Rao then struck the officer in the groin and he then struck her in the face.

Rao accused police of racial profiling and excessive force, but they were cleared by SIRT in a decision released Wednesday.

When SIRT's acting director, Pat Curran, brought Smith on board in February, Smith was a well-known advocate for Black voices. He was a commissioner on the public inquiry looking into abuse at the Nova Scotia Home for Colored Children.

Smith informed Curran "what I say is going to be through the lens of a Black person."

But the pandemic lockdown began barely one month into his work, and no arrangements were made for him to complete his job.

SIRT director Felix Cacchione returned to work in June. Smith had no say in the final report.

In his report, Cacchione wrote that "given the aggressiveness of the female, the actions of the officer in this matter were reasonable."

Charges against Rao of causing a disturbance, assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest were dropped.

"I totally disagree with this [SIRT] decision," said Smith on Thursday, a day after the report was released.

"You don't even take the time to listen or to meet with me. That's totally disgusting to me as well, and that's what I think about his report."

What SIRT is saying

In a statement, Cacchione said Smith's role was to provide input into the investigation. Cacchione said he was not obliged to include it in his director's report or its conclusions.

