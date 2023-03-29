Man, who was a high school teacher in Dallas, fatally shot by police in DeSoto burglary

Nicole Lopez
·1 min read

A Dallas ISD employee was fatally shot by a police officer on Monday morning in connection to a burglary, according to the DeSoto Police Department.

The burglary suspect has been identified as Michael Christopher Nunez, 47, who was a teacher at Moises E. Molina High School in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas, according to police.

Police responded to a call at 11:40 a.m. Monday from a resident reporting a burglary at their home on the 300 block of Polk Street in DeSoto.

A man had entered the caller’s residence with an “unknown item,” according to the call.

Police located the armed suspect, Nunez, outside of the home. An officer fired at the suspect as he advanced toward the officer, according to police.

The Grand Prairie Police Department’s Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Division were contacted by DeSoto police to conduct the investigation involving the officer.

The DeSoto officer who fired at the suspect has been placed on administrative leave.

