Man hates that his girlfriend is ‘writing down things’ he says: ‘Tired of being gaslit’

A man doesn’t like that his girlfriend is “writing down things” he says.

He went on Reddit’s “Relationships” forum for advice. Lately, he feels he cannot please his girlfriend, and they’ve been fighting a lot. Now, she’s documenting the things he says.

“It’s only if she didn’t like it and wants to remember it or bring it up later. I also am very aware when she’s writing something down and it’s really not like I’m saying anything awful or abusive or manipulative,” he wrote.

“It’s literally a collection of disjointed, isolated statements of me being completely neutral or slightly irritable or if I’m being hyperbolic.”

He feels like he is walking on eggshells around her and is “tempted” to do the same to her. However, he doesn’t want to.

“It really bothers me and makes me feel like I’m being monitored. I know I’m a good partner, and a fairly normal person,” he said.

Redditors shared their views on the situation.

“Seems like there’s a bigger issue, you need to sit down and talk to her,” a user wrote.

“My therapist always suggested that I keep a log of things like this to keep track of when I was being manipulated. I’ll admit that once I got out of that abusive relationship I continued the habit in all my future relationships,” another said.

“I started doing what she’s doing at one point during my marriage because I got tired of being gaslit all the time and made to feel crazy,” a Redditor commented.

