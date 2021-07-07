Man with gunshot wound dropped off at Kansas City Health Department Wednesday afternoon

A man was shot and dropped off at the Kansas City Health Department Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The victim was dropped off just before 4 p.m. at the department, which is at East 24th Street and Troost Avenue.

Emergency medical services responded and took the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

As of now, it is unknown where the shooting occurred.

There are two hospitals within a few blocks of the health department: Truman Medical Center Hospital Hill and Children’s Mercy.