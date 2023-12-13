Man guilty of murder in deadly drunk driving crash. He had 6 prior DUIs, Sacramento DA says

A man previously convicted of six DUI-related charges was found guilty by a Sacramento County jury Monday of murder after he crashed into a motorcyclist last year while drunk, killing her and severely injuring her husband.

Jonathan Lindow, 52, was convicted of second-degree murder, driving under the influence causing injury, two counts of DUI causing injury with a blood alcohol level of more than 0.08% and another DUI in the death of Lindsay Crawford, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Crawford’s husband suffered fractures to his collarbone and vertebrae, along with other injuries, prosecutors said.

Lindow’s blood alcohol level tested at 0.23% after the Nov. 9, 2022, crash in Orangevale, nearly three times California’s legal limit of 0.08%. The incident happened at Greenback Lane and Hazel Avenue, prosecutors said.

Lindow’s experiences with DUIs don’t stop there, prosecutors said. Three weeks prior to Crawford’s death, Lindow drove 20 mph over the speed limit in Folsom and then reportedly tested for a 0.20% BAC.

Aside from those two incidents, he’s been convicted five other times for DUI-related charges, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Lindow faces a maximum sentence of 23 years to life in prison at his sentencing hearing scheduled for Jan. 12, prosecutors said.