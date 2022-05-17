Man guilty of killing Shani Warren 35 years after murder

A man has been found guilty of the murder of Shani Warren, whose body was found bound and gagged in a lake 35 years ago.

A jury at Reading crown court found Donald Robertson guilty of the imprisonment, indecent assault and murder of the 26-year-old, after the discovery of new DNA evidence.

He was also found guilty of the kidnap and rape of a 16-year-old girl in July 1981, who was reported being attacked less than four miles away from where Warren’s body was found in Taplow Lake, Buckinghamshire, in April 1987.

The court heard Robertson had convictions for raping two girls aged 14 and 17 in separate incidents in August 1981 and June 1987. He also has a conviction for burglary with intent to commit rape, and the kidnap of a woman in an incident in April 1990.

Prosecutors said the cornerstone of the case against Robertson was DNA evidence that emerged decades after the attack on Warren and the rape of the 16-year-old girl.

The jury was told DNA traces found on the underwear of both victims as well as on a mouth gag used on Warren were a match for the defendant.

Robertson, who is in prison and has not attended the trial, did not give evidence in his defence.