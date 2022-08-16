Man guilty in Christmas Day slayings of wife, son, neighbor

·1 min read

PONTIAC, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois jury found a man guilty Tuesday of killing his wife, son and neighbor on Christmas Day 2019.

The Livingston County jury convicted Clifford Brewer, 55, of Cullom, of murder in the three slayings. returning the verdicts a few hours after receiving the case.

Brewer told police he woke up to find his wife, Shirley Brewer, 48; his son, Christian Brewer, 27; and his neighbor, Norman Walker, 51, dead in his home. They were all found with single gunshot wounds to their heads.

Prosecutors described Brewer’s deteriorating relationship with his wife and his desire for a divorce.

Walker was invited to the house by Shirley Brewer, and the two drank and played loud music in an upstairs bedroom, court documents said. Clifford Brewer told police he fell asleep and a few hours later, discovered the bodies and a gun near his wife’s body.

Prosecutors said the Brewers’ washing machine was running when officers arrived at the scene, and it was set to sanitize on extra high heat. A raincoat, hat, blanket and pair of slippers were later removed from the washing machine.

The defense argued Shirley Brewer was responsible for her son’s and Norman Walker’s death before a struggle between her and Clifford led to her death.

Brewer could be sentenced to life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 5.

Cullum is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Osaka loses to Zhang, Gauff quits with injury at Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was eliminated by Shuai Zhang, 6-4, 7-5, in the first round of the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday. The tournament outside Cincinnati lost another big name, Coco Gauff, when she retired from her match against qualifier Marie Bouzkova with a left ankle injury. Gauff had her ankle taped after the first set and dropped out after the first game of the second set. The marquee match scheduled for Tuesday night at this hart-court U.S. Open

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Unbeaten Canadians say complacency isn't an issue ahead of game against Finland

    EDMONTON — So far, it has been almost too easy for the Canadian junior team. As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency. So far, it’s been a walk in the park for the Canadian juniors. They’ve swept aside Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia by an aggregate score of 21-4. And, in those two wins, there were two standout performances in goal, from Latvia’s Pa

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Retired players who would thrive in today's NBA

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss retired basketball players who had their primes between 2000-10 that would be great fits in the modern style of the NBA. Listen to the full episode touching on takeaways from the Raptors at Rico Hines runs on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a