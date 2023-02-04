Do Man Group's (LON:EMG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Man Group (LON:EMG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Man Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, Man Group has grown EPS by 35% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Man Group is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 11.7 percentage points to 43%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Man Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Over the preceding 12 months, we see that company insiders sold US$25k worth of Man Group stock. But the silver lining to that cloud is that Anne Wade, the Independent Non-Executive Director, spent US$59k buying shares at an average price of US$1.97. Overall, that is something good to take away.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Man Group is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they hold US$24m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 0.7%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Does Man Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Man Group's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Moreover, the management and board of the company hold a significant stake in the company, with one party adding to this total. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Man Group (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

