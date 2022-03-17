A man has gone viral after trying to ban his wife from using tampons because they make him 'uncomfortable'

Jade Biggs
·3 min read
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

A man is facing backlash after his wife revealed online that he'd attempted to ban her from using tampons. Social media users took to online forums including Reddit to call the man out for his behaviour, and now domestic abuse charity Refuge has waded in too, pointing out that this is a form of coercive control.

It all started when Reddit user u/ThrowraRyan7697 shared a post in which she detailed how her husband of three years had taken away her tampons, citing that her using them made him feel 'uncomfortable'.

"My husband Ryan hates [tampons]," she wrote in the post. "He never truly gave a reason other than just saying he doesn't feel comfortable with me using them. I didn't think it was a big deal at first since – he says he hates a lot of stuff that I do but 'puts up' with it anyway, except for this. He asked that I go back to using pads but I made it clear that since it's my body, then I get to decide."

She went on, "He threw away some tampons he had access to and I was getting upset but, to keep the peace, I just bought a box and hid it away from him." However, the user explained that her partner "somehow found" her hidden tampons and threw them away, which she only discovered once her period arrived and she had no menstrual products to use.

In her post, the woman asks fellow Redditers if she's in the wrong, or if her husband has a "valid point" – which has caused a wave of frustration from social media users who have criticised his actions. "I have encountered a number of cases where men have taken away access to tampons and sanitary products to control women," said social worker and dating educator @lalaletmeexplain on her Instagram Story.

Photo credit: @lalaletmeexplain - Instagram
Photo credit: @lalaletmeexplain - Instagram

Ruth Davison, CEO at Refuge, had a similar reaction, telling us: "We must be clear, behaviour such as this is a form of coercive control – where an abuser uses a pattern of behaviour over time to exert power and control over a partner. This was rightly recognised as a form of domestic abuse and made illegal in 2015."

Davison went on, "Everyone should have the right to use whichever menstrual products they feel most comfortable with – your partner should not be pressuring you to use or stop using certain products. By this woman using a popular forum to ask if she’s being unreasonable, it’s clear to see how her partner has made her doubt herself and her right to choose what she does with her body."

As for what women in a similar position should do, Davison reminds them that Refuge is always there as a source of support. "If this is a behaviour you recognise in your own relationship, you are not alone, Refuge is here to support you," she emphasises. "You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk."

