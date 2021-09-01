Man goes viral for his ‘rude’ joke about tipping waitress

It’s hard to believe but not everything you see on the internet is true. One man learned why dishonesty on social media can come back to bite you.

TikToker Tony C. posted a joke and it did not go over well. People were convinced a receipt he supposedly left a restaurant was real. However, a detail in the video is a dead giveaway of its inauthenticity. Now his prank sparked a debate about how much you should tip servers.

“Wrong food, waiting forever, rude waitresses, so sad!” he wrote in the caption.

The footage showed him leaving a “negative tip.” The price of the meal was $32.49. He left a tip of “-$32.49” and listed the total amount as “$0.” However, if you look closely you can see that it says “customer receipt.” Thus, the server would likely never even see the receipt since the one the restaurant uses is the “merchant” copy.

Despite the video being a joke, people still weighed in on the matter of tipping.

“You probably took food out of a small child’s mouth,” one user wrote.

“They are human. They could have had an off day. We all get in a mood sometimes and it can affect our work,” another said.

“Tell me you’ve never worked in customer service without telling me you’ve never worked in customer service,” a person commented.

However, there were some who didn’t think tipping for bad service was necessary.

“I believe tips are earned. If the waitress is rude, I’m not tipping,” someone wrote.

“Maybe the server should do a better job and earn the tip not just expect one,” a user responded.

Tony C. told the Daily Dot that the TikTok was just a joke but he did acknowledge the video’s polarizing response.

“Half of the people understood the joke and half hates me now,” he said.

