Man gets stuck inside cement mixing drum as it’s in motion, Wisconsin officials say

Firefighters in Wisconsin rescued a maintenance worker who they say became stuck inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, in Vienna, about 85 miles west of Milwaukee. The Madison Fire Department said its heavy urban rescue team was called to assist after the man got stuck.

Officials said the man fell into the empty drum while doing maintenance work. Though it did not contain any cement, the drum was in motion when he fell inside, the fire department said.

The truck was shut down before Madison firefighters arrived, and paramedics entered the drum through an access hatch to provide medical care, according to a news release. The hatch was not large enough for the man to be removed, so firefighters widened the opening with their plasma cutter.

The man, whose identity was not publicly discoed, was pulled out of the mixing drum at about 11 p.m., the fire department said. He was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown.

