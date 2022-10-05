Man gets 30-year prison sentence for police chase that ended with fatal wreck in Lexington

A man convicted of murder for a deadly Lexington crash has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Fayette Circuit Judge Thomas Travis sentenced 42-year-old Nathaniel Harper Wednesday, who was convicted of murder after he led police on a five-county chase, lost control of his truck, and hit and killed 57-year-old Anthony Moore of Lexington.

Harper was also convicted on charges of evading police and receiving stolen property following the incident on Aug. 29, 2017. The crash happened near where Newtown Pike, Maryland Avenue and Old Georgetown Street meet near downtown Lexington. Harper reached speeds of 100 miles per hour during the chase, police said at the time.

Harper was sentenced to 30 years for murder and a total of six years for the lesser convictions, but the sentences for his lesser convictions were ordered to run at the same time as his murder sentence for 30 total years.

Harper’s attorney, Shannon Brooks, said her client plans to appeal the decision.

Throughout Harper’s trial, it was mentioned by both the defense and prosecution that there was no question Harper was guilty of fleeing and evading, as well as receiving stolen property. The murder charge was a crucial point of argument in the case.

Harper’s defense team hoped he would receive a lesser charge such as reckless homicide or second-degree manslaughter. However, a jury found him guilty of murder following a four day trial which took place in late August.

Before sentencing was imposed, Harper did not have any comment to give to the court.