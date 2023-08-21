Man found shot Sunday morning outside Kansas City, Kansas, home dies from wounds

A man shot early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Kansas, has died, police said.

Officers were called just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday to a shooting in the 3700 block of Farrow Avenue, Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, said in an email Sunday evening.

There, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds outside a home. He was hospitalized with critical injuries and died later that day. The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

The killing marks the 18th homicide this year in Kansas City, Kansas, including two fatal shootings by police, according to data kept by The Star.

Authorities ask that anyone with information on the killing contact the anonymous Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

No other information was immediately available.