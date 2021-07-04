Man found shot Saturday night in Kansas City parking lot has died, police say

Kansas City police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot late Saturday.

Officers were called to a shooting just after 11 p.m. Saturday at East 40th Street and Willow Avenue, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

Once in the area, police found a man in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds, Foreman said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Witnesses stated they heard an argument and then the sound of shots,” Foreman said.

The victim’s name and age have not yet been released. No suspect information was immediately available at the scene, police said.

The killing marks the 77th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. There had been 102 homicides by the same time last year, which was the deadliest in the city’s history with 182 homicides.

The department is encouraging anyone with information to contact its homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 for is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

