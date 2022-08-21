Man found shot in front of Sacramento’s Tower Cafe, but the investigation faces early hurdle

A man found shot over the weekend in front of a popular Sacramento restaurant gave conflicting answers on where the gunfire occurred, police said.

Sacramento officers responded at 10:54 p.m. Saturday to 15th Street and Broadway, in front of Tower Cafe.

The man had been shot in the pelvis, but he was expected to survive his gunshot wound, according to the Police Department.

Officers reported they could not get a clear answer from the man about where the shooting occurred.

Police have opened an investigation, even without confirming the location of the crime scene.