Man found inside Applebee’s after police say he stole patrol car while under arrest

A man who was handcuffed and put into the back of a Forney police car stole the patrol car and drove away Saturday, according to reports.

Police had taken the man into custody and were searching his car when he “was able to access the front of the patrol vehicle through the small window in the partition behind the front seats,” WFAA reported.

The man drove away and multiple police departments began a search for him. Someone at an Applebee’s restaurant in Mesquite called police to report that a man wearing handcuffs was sitting at a table.

Police arrived at the restaurant and found the suspect, according to CBS DFW. He was charged with numerous offenses including assaulting a public servant, escaping confinement, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest.