Man found guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend at South Natomas gas station faces life sentence

A man who shot his ex-girlfriend at a South Natomas gas station was convicted Friday of first-degree murder by a Sacramento jury and faces a maximum sentence of more than 50 years to life in prison.

Rashawn Maurice Anderson, 22, shot and killed Janiah Tane Johnson, 22, of Citrus Heights, on Aug. 3, 2022, at a Speedway gas station, where Johnson worked as a cashier. The murder took place outside the gas station, where Anderson fired a semi-automatic gun 18 times at Johnson, striking her 16 times and killing her “almost immediately,” according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Calls were reported before 12:30 a.m. of a shooting at a Speedway gas station in the 2600 block of Gateway Oaks Drive, just west of Interstate 5, according to Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Ryan Woo.

The gun used in the murder was never recovered, officials said. Anderson was also charged with a felony for possession of a firearm, and a Sacramento Superior Court jury found that Anderson had “intentionally and personally discharged a firearm causing death,” according to prosecutors.

The Sacramento Police Department put out a search warrant for Anderson late August 2022, after identifying him as a homicide suspect. Sacramento police detectives, helped by the FBI, were led on a three-month search before Anderson was finally caught and captured in Chicago on Nov. 14, 2022.

Anderson’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 1 before Judge Donald Currier in Sacramento Superior Court. He faces a maximum of 50 years and eight months to life in prison, prosecutors said.