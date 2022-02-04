Man found guilty of murdering 4 people at a Tennessee Waffle House in 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A jury on Friday found Travis Reinking guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of four people at a Tennessee Waffle House in 2018, thwarting an attempted insanity defense and marking a dramatic conclusion to one of the city's most high-profile criminal trials.

The jury deliberated for nearly five hours.

Reinking, 33, faced multiple murder charges in the April 22, 2018, early morning shooting at the Waffle House in Antioch that killed four and maimed several others.

Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29; Joe R. Perez, 20; DeEbony Groves, 21; and Akilah DaSilva, 23, died after investigators said a gunman walked into the restaurant just after 3:20 a.m. and opened fire with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. Three others, James Shaw Jr., Kayla Shaw, Sharita Henderson and Shantia Waggoner, were wounded in the shooting.

Reinking pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

He admits he was the shooter. It was up to the jury to decide whether he was sane enough at the time of the shooting to be found guilty of murder.

The approach put an unusual burden on Reinking's defense to prove by clear and convincing evidence that his mental state was so warped at the time of the shooting that he could not appreciate right from wrong.

