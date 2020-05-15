Man found fatally shot inside tow truck ID'd as Hashim Kinani, 23: Toronto police

Toronto police have identified a man found fatally shot inside a tow truck Thursday evening at as 23-year-old Hashim Kinani.

Police were called to the area of Panorama Court and Kipling Avenue in Etobicoke at about 7:40 p.m. after reports of gunfire.

They arrived to find Kinani suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics said Thursday that the victim was taken to hospital, but police said Friday he was in fact pronounced dead at the scene.

Three males were seen fleeing the area on foot, police said Thursday.

Kinani's death marks the city's 27th homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-8477.