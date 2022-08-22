Man found dead at SLO County intersection, leading to road closure, investigation

Roads were closed early Monday morning in Atascadero after a man was found dead at a traffic intersection.

The Atascadero Police and Fire Department responded to the intersection of Capistrano Avenue and Country Club Drive to investigate the scene where the man was discovered Monday morning around 5:34 a.m., according to a news release from the Atascadero Police Department.

The Atascadero Investigations Unit, an police crime scene technician and a coroner’s detective from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, the release said.

Capistrano Avenue was closed while law enforcement conducted the investigation.

The man’s cause of death appears to be medically related, according to the release.