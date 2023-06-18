Man found dead in residence, woman injured following shooting in Kansas City, police say

One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting Saturday night in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers arrived around 11 p.m. to the area of 67th Street and Richmond Avenue, where they entered a residence and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, said Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department. Emergency medical crews declared the man dead at the scene.

A woman with apparent gunshot wounds also arrived at a nearby fire station. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The killing was the 88th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 71 homicides at this time last year.

Police ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided to TIPS that leads to an arrest in this case.