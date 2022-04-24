Man found dead at home after allegedly being knocked to ground by man and woman

A man in his 50s has been found dead at home after allegedly being knocked to the ground during an assault by a man and a woman on Saturday night.

Thames Valley Police found the man with serious head injuries on Brome Place in Barton, Oxford, at around 11.30am, and the force launched a murder investigation.

The man was allegedly assaulted outside shops on Underhill Circus at around 9.30pm, and his friends took him home but raised concerns to police the next day after he did not answer the door.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Mike Roddy of Thames Valley Police’s major crime unit said no arrests have been made.

Mr Roddy said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation, but it appears that the victim has sustained head and facial injuries, which were not reported to or treated by medical professionals.

“Although we have launched a murder investigation, we are currently keeping an open mind as to the circumstances that have led to the man’s death, and we would urge the local community not to speculate on the incident.

“However, at this early stage, we do believe the victim may have been assaulted by an unknown man and woman at around 9.30pm on Saturday evening outside Barton shops and was knocked to the floor.

“We are aware that he was taken home by friends, and the alarm was raised to us this morning after he did not answer the door to these friends who were concerned for his welfare.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area of Barton last night between 8.30pm and 10pm and believe that they witnessed the original incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.”

The man’s family have been told and are being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident reference 858 of April 24, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.