Man found dead following evacuation from Northern California fires is identified by sheriff
A 71-year-old man who was found dead following an evacuation from the Head Fire in Northern California last week has been identified, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said.
Ken Lee Oliver of Scott Bar was found dead in the driveway of his home on Roxbury Drive following an evacuation of the area on Aug. 15. Oliver was found at 2:23 a.m. the next morning, the Sheriff’s Office said.
“This is an on-going investigation,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “An autopsy will be conducted in the near future to determine the cause of death. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Oliver.”
Oliver’s hometown of Scott Barr and nearby Hamburg are still under evacuation orders as the Head Fire, and others in the Happy Camp Fire Complex continue to burn in the Klamath National Forest.
U.S. Forest Service officials in a Monday morning update reported the Head Fire at 6,419 acres (10 square miles). The Happy Camp complex has surpassed 10,500 acres (16 square miles) with no containment. Hundreds of residents remain under mandatory evacuation orders, with approximately 1,600 structures threatened.