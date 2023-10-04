Man found dead after fishing in Southern California; 78-year-old brother remains missing

Authorities say an 86-year-old man who disappeared late last week during a fishing trip with his brother was found dead under a bridge near an aqueduct in Southern California, while his brother is still missing.

According to a press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department, Minas Khacheryan’s body was found on Monday under a bridge in Lancaster, roughly 60 miles north of Los Angeles.

The man’s 78-year-old brother, identified as Grigor Khacheryan, is still missing.

Officials say the cause of death for Minas Khacheryan is pending and will be determined by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. As of Wednesday, the department says no foul play is suspected in the man's death.

Missing woman is murder witness in case: Missing Houston woman was witness in murder case; no-contact order was issued in June, records show

'Thank you, God.' Relief sweeps family, community as missing 9-year-old NY girl found safe

Minas Khacheryan, 86, and his 78-year-old brother Grigor Khacheryan disappeared on Friday, September 29, 2023, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Minas Khacheryan’s body was found, but his brother, who is remains missing.

Brother remains missing

Minas Khacheryan's last known whereabouts was at an aqueduct in Lancaster while fishing with his brother Grigor, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Officials say the search for Grigor Khacheryan resumed Tuesday morning. About two dozen divers used sonar in the rescue mission and the aqueduct water flow was controlled to facilitate the search, the department reported.

https://lasd.org/newsroom/

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff's department.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Minas Khacheryan found dead, brother Grigor missing after fishing